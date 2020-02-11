New Orleans Saints player sheds light on mental illness through viral tweet

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: “Speak up before it’s too late”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — Mental Health Awareness Month is not until May, but one New Orleans Saints player is shining a light on mental health.

Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson opened up on his Twitter page about his struggles over the last two years and it has gone viral.

The Louisiana Department of Health has information on mental health services in the area.

If you are in need of immediate help, please call National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.