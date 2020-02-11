New Orleans Saints player sheds light on mental illness through viral tweet

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: “Speak up before it’s too late”
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — Mental Health Awareness Month is not until May, but one New Orleans Saints player is shining a light on mental health.
Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson opened up on his Twitter page about his struggles over the last two years and it has gone viral.
The Louisiana Department of Health has information on mental health services in the area.
If you are in need of immediate help, please call National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.