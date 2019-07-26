More young women are being diagnosed with skin cancer

(7/26/19) According to a new study from Washington University, Melanoma rates increased 800-percent among women under 40 between 1970 and 2009.

The continued use of indoor tanning beds may be to blame, which researchers estimate causes more than 400-thousand cases each year.

The scientists say a single tanning session can increase the risk of developing Melanoma by 20-percent.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.