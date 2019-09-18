Mom Warns: “Let My Son Be A Lesson”

(WCNC) – (9/18/19) A Fort Mill, South Carolina teen is at home recovering after breathing problems linked to vaping led to a five-day stay at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

NBC affilitate WCNC spoke exclusively to the boy’s mother, Stephanie Walters, who says they initially thought it was her son’s asthma acing up, but when they took him to urgent care, doctors immediately called an ambulance.

