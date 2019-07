(7/30/19) According to the latest data from CDC, over 1,100 cases have already been confirmed in 30 states with 16 new cases last week.

The majority of cases are in people who have not been vaccinated.

While New York continues to be the hardest hit state, the state of emergency that was declared in Rockland County during the height of the outbreak was lifted last week.

