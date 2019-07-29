Louisiana weather conditions foster best environment for mold spores

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33) (FOX 44) — People have come to love the hot, humid conditions of south Louisiana and unfortunately, so has mold.

Homeowners should be on high alert regarding potential mold. A home does not need to flood from a storm to produce the perfect environment for spores to grow, according to AdvantaClean owner Brad Lynch.

The Louisiana Department of Health has a toll-free number for people who may have questions regarding mold or overall indoor environmental quality: 888-293-7020 or program office 225-342-8303.

More information on mold, which can be toxic in some cases, may be found here.