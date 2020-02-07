Louisiana ranks among states with worst dental health

(WKRG) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and according to researchers at WalletHub, about 15 percent of children aged 2-17 having not seen a dentist in the past year.

Many people don’t enjoy visiting the dentist. But there are other people who wish they could go yet can’t afford it.

That information is included in their report, ‘2020’s States with the Best & Worst Dental Health.’



According to the CDC, 36 percent of adults have gone over a year without seeing a dentist. The costs of frequent dental checks are worth it, though.

A checkup costs $90-$137 on average while a filling can go for $230-$313 and a crown typically sets you back over $1,200.

Prevention is cheaper than treatment.

But brushing, flossing and getting an annual checkup aren’t the only things that impact dental health. Where you live can have an effect, too.

For example, certain areas of the U.S. have a higher density of dental professionals.

And one of the biggest locational factors is the presence of fluoridated water, which can help prevent tooth decay.

It’s so important, in fact, that the CDC projects that in 2020 nearly 80% of public water will have this benefit.



In order to determine which places have the healthiest teeth and gums in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key metrics.

The data set ranges from share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year to dental treatment costs to share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition.



The state with the best dental health, according to WalletHub is Wisconsin. The worst is Mississippi. Louisiana ranks 47th on the list.



Read the full study here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.