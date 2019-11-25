LDH: Second vaping-related death reported in Louisiana

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Another death has been reported in Louisiana related to a vaping illness.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, this is the second death statewide.

So far, there are 32 lung injuries from vaping-related issues between August and November of 2019.

The median age for all cases is 28 with people around 17 to 71 years old affected.

