LDH: Second vaping-related death reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Another death has been reported in Louisiana related to a vaping illness.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, this is the second death statewide.
So far, there are 32 lung injuries from vaping-related issues between August and November of 2019.
The median age for all cases is 28 with people around 17 to 71 years old affected.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Police: Suspect in Ruston homicide captured in Richland Parish
- Digital Original: Arkansas’s oldest WWII veteran receives a commemorative medal
- OPSO: Monroe man arrested on obscenity, sexual battery charges after groping victim and running naked through neighborhood
- Police: Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Magnolia man
- Stop washing your Thanksgiving turkey! It could spread germs, say food safety experts