LDH: First vaping death reported in Louisiana

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using a vaping device exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that new government figures show more than 2,000 Americans have come down with vaping-related illnesses. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — The first person has died from a vaping-related illness in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

“One death is one too many. We urge people to recognize the dangers of vaping and to stop vaping until more is know about the specific causes of lung injuries that have been occurring in people who use vaping products,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health.

At this time we do not know where this death occurred or the identity of the person who passed away due to vaping.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 29 is the average age of someone “diagnosed with vaping-related lung illness.”

The Louisiana Department of Health provided these recommendations:

LDH says “the outbreak in Louisiana now includes 30 total cases.”

You can learn more vaping-related injuries at LDH.

