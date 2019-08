(8/28/19) Plan ahead, workout before you spend the day on the couch or at the stadium, and don’t go hungry says Psychologist Rachel Goldman who specializes in health and wellness.

Goldman says eating a healthy meal instead of snacking throughout the day will also help keep you on the right track.

Even small changes this football season can be a big win for your health.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.