HEALTH NEWS: The link between Anorexia and Metabolism

(7/23/19) The study, published in the journal Nature Genetics, found a correlation between anorexia and metabolic traits.

Researchers studied the D.N.A. of nearly 17-thousand people with anorexia and 55-thousand healthy subjects.

Those with anorexia had many of the same genetic markers as other subjects who were found to be at risk for psychiatric disorders like OCD and depression.

They also had markers for high physical activity, and certain metabolic traits like low body mass index.

Researchers say identifying certain genetic precursors can help build a more complex treatment schedule for anorexic patients.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.