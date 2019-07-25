Having high blood sugar may increase your risk for cancer

(7/25/19) Having high blood sugar may increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

That is according to a new study coming out of South Korea this morning which involved data from 25-million people.

As the blood sugar levels rose, the number of pancreatic cancer cases also increased.

This increase occurred regardless of whether the person had diabetes or not.

The researchers say doctors should screen for early detection of high blood sugar during routine checkups.

