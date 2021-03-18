Franklin Medical Center to give free COVID vaccine on March 25th

Winnsboro, LA– Franklin Medical Center will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at no cost on Thursday, March 25th, 2021.

The vaccine is by appointment only. Please contact Gwen Case at 318-435-9411 ext .2091 to make your appointment. Transportation is available for those who need it it.

To qualify to receive the vaccine, Franklin Medical Center is asking that meet the following conditions:

Individuals wanting the Pfizer vaccine should be 16 to 64 years old and have one or more of the following conditions:

o Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

o Cancer

o Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood

supply to the brain)

o Chronic kidney disease

o COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

o Cystic fibrosis

o Down Syndrome

o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease

or cardiomyopathies

o Hypertension or high blood pressure

o Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from

solid organ transplant

o Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from

blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV,

use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening

medicines

o Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)

o Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but <

40kg/m2 )

o Severe obesity (BMIC >40kg/m2 )

o Pregnancy

o Severe neurologic conditions, such as dementia

o Sickle Cell Disease

o Smoking

o Type 1 diabetes mellitus

o Type 2 diabetes mellitus

o Chronic liver disease

o Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

o Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)