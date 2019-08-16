Eat healthy, save the planet

(8/16/19) According to a new study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, humans affect about 70-percent of the ice-free land on Earth.

What could you possibly do to help?

Altering your diet is a good place to start.

The panel previously concluded that making some changes to what we eat could account for 20-percent of the effort needed to keep global temperatures from rising two degrees Celsius.

One big change that’s needed? Switching to a more plant-based diet and limiting red meat consumption.

See the video for more information.

