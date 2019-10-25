CDC: Suicide rate for kids ages 10 to 14 nearly tripled in the last decade

(KARK) LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the suicide rate for kids ages 10-14 nearly tripled in the last decade.

The CDC report is sparking conversations, causing parents to ask why this number is rising so fast and what we can do to stop it.

A board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says he knew the age was dropping for suicide but they didn’t know how rapidly it was increasing.

I sat down with a suicide survivor who shared her story, in hopes of impacting someone and also to give parents tools to talk to their kids.

Inside the Deramus household, you’ll find baby Luke is the center of attention.

“He is just amazing,” said Annie Deramus, Survivor.

Seven years ago, Annie Deramus didn’t think her life would turn out this way.

“I was in a position where I believed I didn’t have any other option but to end my life by suicide,” said Deramus.

Deramus says her problems with mental health and lack of self-confidence began at a young age.

In 2012, Deramus survived her suicide attempt.

Following her attempt, Deramus received a lot of support from her family and went to different facilities, which gave her the tools to cope.

Tools she uses every day.

“Yes I was in a dark place, yes I did attempt suicide but yes I am happy and yes I’m thriving,” said Deramus.

Deramus says the life-changing experience helped shape how she is raising Luke.

“Even the perception we get from social media, that’s not reality, I want our home to be a reality of truth, of authenticity and I really just want him to feel that every day,” said Deramus.

Deramus became a board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, that’s where she met Tyler West.

“I think social media is a double-edged sword because it can be really harmful but it can also be really helpful,” said Tyler West, Board of Directors for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Both were surprised by the study released by the CDC.

“I think we all were shocked,” said West.

“My heart breaks, it does, its simply breaks because the numbers don’t lie, unfortunately,” said Deramus.

West says now that the research is out, they can start working on a solution.

“The most important thing that you can do is talk about it,” said Deramus.

Deramus says to ask if your kids are okay and be prepared for the answer to be no. Then you can work together to keep them safe.

If you need someone to talk to, text the crisis text line. Texas “TALK” to 7-4-1-7-4-1.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please know that you are not alone and there are resources available.

The number to the national suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, this lifeline is available 24/7.

