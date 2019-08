(8/2/19) The report shows there were 5.8 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017.

That’s only a slight decline from 2016.

However, infant mortality continues to vary by race.

Babies born to African American women were more than twice as likely to die as White, Asian, or Hispanic infants and mortality rates were highest for infants of women under 20-years-old.

