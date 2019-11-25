Boil advisory issued for Nebo Water System (Lasalle Parish)

Lasalle Parish (11/25/19)— Nebo Water System in Lasalle Parish has issued a limited boil advisory. Customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This advisory is system-wide and affects all customers, including Nebo Elementary School. Samples are expected to be taken and submitted on Monday, November 25.

We will update this notice as more information becomes available.

