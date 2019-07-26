Are Dairy-free ice creams healthier?

(CNN) – (7/26/19) Frozen desserts made from non-dairy milk have gone mainstream and can taste as delicious as the real thing.

But are they good for you?

Non-dairy frozen desserts feature good-for-you-sounding alternatives, like soy milk, almond milk, or coconut milk.

Many offer lower calories per serving than their dairy counterparts, and could have less saturated fat, which raises the LDL, or bad cholesterol.

But not all dairy-free alternatives are the same.

Some brands have just as many calories and saturated fats, especially those made with coconut milk.

