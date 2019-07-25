A new meal time strategy may help you lose weight

(7/25/19) Researchers studied 11 overweight men and women who tried two different meal timing strategies for several days.

The participants ended up being less hungry and burned more fat when they ate three meals over a six hour period.

They ate breakfast at 8 A.M. and dinner at 2 P.M.

This is compared to when they ate the same amount and types of food during a 12 hour window, with breakfast at 8 A.M. and dinner at 8 P.M.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.