Head-on crash in Lincoln Parish leaves two people dead

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 1, 2021, shortly after 12:10 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 80, near Louisiana Highway 818. The crash claimed the life of the driver of one vehicle and the passenger inside of the other vehicle.

The investigation revealed a 2003 Buick LeSabre was driven by 24-year-old Malik Hicks and was traveling eastbound of US Highway 80 when Hicks crossed the center line into the westbound lane. Hicks’ vehicle struck a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 51-year-old Robyn Miller.

Hicks was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside of Miller’s vehicle, 55-year-old James Miller Jr., was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.