Disclaimer: All Persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators of the El Dorado Police Department, criminal investigations division, needs your assistance in searching for Forrest Allen Hobson. An active warrant has been obtained for Hobson’s arrest on the counts of Second-Degree Escape and First-Degree Criminal Mischief.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hobson, please contact Capt. Scott Harwell at (870) 881-4810, or contact Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-4636. All calls are kept confidential.

If your information leads to Hobson’s arrest, you may be eligible to receive an up to $1,000.00 reward. Hobson should be considered as being armed and extremely dangerous. Please use extreme caution and do not approach. Call your local Law Enforcement Agency.