HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year.

Married on Nov. 28, 2021, Noel William Budd, 76, and Holly Burcham Budd, 54, died after a crash on Bellview Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP troopers were called to the scene of the fatal crash on Bellview Road near Pease Meadow Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, troopers found the Budds, who suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner, along with two occupants of the other car, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries and another who was injured but is expected to live.

Both surviving victims were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation revealed Holly Budd was driving a 2014 Nissan Rogue northbound on Bellevue Road, while a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was driving southbound on Bellevue Road.

For unknown reasons, Holly Budd ran off the road and then overcorrected, which caused her Nissan Rogue to cross the center line and collide head-on with the Pathfinder in the southbound lane.

Neither Holly nor Noel Budd were wearing seatbelts, while both occupants in the Pathfinder were restrained, troopers said.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.