MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— When we aired our first Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment seven months ago, we showed you twin brothers, each wanted on six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. As of June 9, 2022, both brothers were captured after evading authorities for almost one year.

Brothers Bobby and Dennis Harris were wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in June of 2021. Two people were shot, including a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital.

On June 9, 2022, investigators executed felony warrants at a residence on Washington Street in Monroe and found Dennis and Bobby outside the home. They were positively identified and placed under arrest.

During the arrest, authorities found a handgun and 27 grams of marijuana on Bobby Harris. Both were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Bobby was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Dennis Harris was charged with six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Together, their total bond amount is $6.5 million.