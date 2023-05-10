MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Masur Museum of Art is dedicating an exploration of rest and self-care to African American women through art. The It Shouldn’t Be Revolutionary: an exploration of Rest and Taking Care of Black Women view will take place on August 6, 2023, at Masur Museum.

Following the exhibition, there will be a reception on May 11, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Artwork featured in the event will present themes surrounding destigmatizing healthcare, counter-narratives derived from ease, gentleness, self-affirmation, and more.