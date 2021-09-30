HAPPENING NOW: Human remains found on burn pile in Lafayette Parish, LPSO investigating

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious circumstances call that led to the discovery of suspected burnt human remains on a Lafayette Parish property.

Deputies received the call at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, September 30. The caller stated they found what they believed to be human remains in a burn pile on a property in the 300 block of Burbank Rd.

Cause of death and identification of the remains are still pending, as investigations by both the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office remain ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.