Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center dedicates new “Arkansas Safe Haven Baby Box drop off”

EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) – The new ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ is placed right on Hillsboro St and it’s the first one in the Southern portion of the state.

The ‘Save Baby Box’ will provide the mother a safe and anonymous surrender alternative for her and her child.

“We happened to find a baby in a ditch that had been abandoned, the baby survived and fortunately we have come along. There is a need, and if we can save one child then it is worth it.” Says El Dorado Fire Chief, Chad Mosby.

Executive director of Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center says once the ‘box’ was approved in April, individual donors also contributed to the purchase of the box hoping to help mothers who feel they can’t care for the child.

“This gives them the option to be able to surrender their baby anonymously and without fear of persecution as long as there has not been abuse to the baby.” Says executive director of Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center, Paula Williams.

This provides an additional option whereas in the past parents may have felt the only choice they had was to abandon their child.

The founder and CEO of ‘Safe Haven Baby Boxes’, Monica Kelsey, is no stranger to this situation. She says she was an abandoned baby herself.

“So I look at this a little differently than most people do simply because I was that child that was thrown away like trash.” Says Kelsey.

“ So, I’ve made a safe place for these babies to fall and a safe place for mothers to know that their child’s life is gonna go on and that they can be at peace with that decision because that child is gonna be loved by a family who have been praying for that for a very long time.” She says.

Once a mother surrenders their baby, the door will close and can’t be reopened. The silent alarm will activate, and a fireman will take the baby from the inside and take the baby to the hospital to be assessed and be proceeded for an adoption.

The chief also says babies can be dropped off at any fire department location, if you want to use the box, this will be open 24/7.