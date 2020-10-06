Halloween in the Twin Cities as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, you might still see superheroes, princesses, and ghosts walking up to your front door this Halloween.

“We’re not gonna cancel trick or treating haha I want to just encourage everyone again, be smart, be safe be responsible,” said Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe.

“We’ll be the same exact way that we are grocery shopping. We’ll be aware, we’ll try to be safe. You know we don’t take candy out of people’s hands that we don’t know anyway,” said Ty Shirey, West Monroe Resident.

While the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t canceling trick or treating here, it’s actually bringing in more spooky fun this holiday season.

“There’s a lot of other activities that are being held to be safe so that everyone can still enjoy Halloween,” said Mitchell.

Kiroli Park is hosting a not so spooky pumpkin trail, downtown West Monroe will be having events all day on October 31st including their hayride and a pumpkin decorating contest.

In Monroe, the Barak Shrine Temple is working hard to provide a safe holiday for the kids as well with their festival that includes a corn maze and more.

For more information on Halloween events click here for Kiroli’s Facebook Page and here for Downtown West Monroe’s Facebook page. The Barak Shrine Temple runs every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm for the month of October.