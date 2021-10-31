Halloween Full Forecast

TEXARKANA, Texas – (KTAL/KSHV) – A suspect has turned himself into Texarkana Texas police after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Early Sunday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Keuntae McElroy of Texarkana, Ark., in connection with the overnight mass shootings that left one dead and nine others wounded at a Halloween party inside Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana, Texas .