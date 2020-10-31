Halloween festivities across the Twin Cities

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The city of West Monroe celebrated Halloween downtown with candy and costumes. The event had fire trucks, police cars, and tree cutting baskets for kids to look at and see the hero’s who have helped keep us safe during recent events. While the event offered a lot of fun, families could also give back to the community. Free Halloween portraits were available with a donation of a new toy for the West Monroe Fire Department’s holiday toy drive.

The spooky spirit continued into Monroe for the second annual Red, White, and Boo Block Party.

The block party was hosted by Two Dudes Brew and Que and Stephens Media Group. They had live DJ’s, trunk or treating, cornhole, and candy for the kids. Some kids that attended say Halloween is their favorite holiday.



“I’m really excited because I’m getting candy,” said Taylor Wood. “I’m here all for the candy. I don’t have a favorite one, I like all candy,” said Charlie Trahan.