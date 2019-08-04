Gunman’s sister was one of the 9 shooting victims in Dayton

Shoes, hats and other articles of clothing are piled together outside of Ned Peppers bar in Dayton on August 4. (John Minchillo /AP)

(CNN) – (8/4/19) The nine people killed in a mass shooting in a popular neighborhood in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday include the shooter’s sister, Assistant Chief of Police Matt Carper said.

Police killed the gunman, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, less than a minute after he opened fire with a .223 high-capacity gun, killing nine and wounding 27, authorities said.

The victims include:

Lois L. Oglesby, female, 27

Megan K. Betts, female, 22

Saeed Saleh, male, 38

Derrick R. Fudge, male, 57

Logan M. Turner, male, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, male, 25

Thomas J. McNichols, male, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, female, 36

Monica E. Brickhouse, female, 39

All of the victims were found in the Oregon District of Dayton where the shooting took place, Carper said. The family members of all nine have been notified, Carper said.

“All the victims are from our own backyard, too, so this is just an immense tragedy,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “No matter where the victims are from, they’re victims. Our hearts go out to the families. This is a Miami Valley tragedy.”

Carper said police were still trying to understand the motivation of the shooter and whether the victims were targeted.

“Due to the very short timeline of violence, it’s hard to imagine there was much discrimination in the shooting,” he said. “It happened in a very short period of time.”

