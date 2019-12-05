Gun safety advocates give Wal-Mart an “A”, Home Depot an “F”

New York, NY (CNN) (12/05/19)— A coalition of gun reform advocacy groups recently released a score card, giving 29 different retailers letter grades based on their in-store gun policies, stance on gun safety, and donations to politicians backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The coalition decided what retailers to grade by using several national “top retailer” lists. The grades are determined by a point system in three categories: in-store open carry bans (up to 60 points), lack of political giving to the top 25 recipients of NRA money in Congress (up to 20 points), and public demands of action on gun reform (up to 20 points).

Companies also had the opportunity to earn up to 20 bonus points for various things, such as decreasing their gun sales, or increasing their gun safety protocols.

Only three companies, Kroger, Old Navy, and Wal-Mart received A’s, while 16 of the companies received F’s. Lowe’s and Home Depot were the lowest scoring, with zero points, for not having in-store open carry policies, not publicly demanding action on gun reform, and for donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to NRA-backed politicians over the last four years.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.