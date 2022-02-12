EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE, KARD)–Murphy’s Gun and Knife show opens to the Union county community for its yearly event. This year, the event is held at the American Legion Post 10 in El Dorado. Open Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

The show gives people in the community an opportunity to browse firearms and other firearm related equipment. Equipment ranging from guns, knives, scopes, and tactical gear are all available for purchase.

Listed below are the upcoming dates and locations for the remainder of Muphy’s Gun and Knife shows in 2022: