EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE, KARD)–Murphy’s Gun and Knife show opens to the Union county community for its yearly event. This year, the event is held at the American Legion Post 10 in El Dorado. Open Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 9 AM to 4 PM.
The show gives people in the community an opportunity to browse firearms and other firearm related equipment. Equipment ranging from guns, knives, scopes, and tactical gear are all available for purchase.
Listed below are the upcoming dates and locations for the remainder of Muphy’s Gun and Knife shows in 2022:
- Feb. 19-20, Shreveport, LA – State Fair of Louisiana in the Ag building
- March 5-6, Benton, AR – Benton Event Center
- March 12-13,Texarkana, TX – Convention Center in TX
- March 26-27, West Monroe, LA – West Monroe Convention Center
- May 14-15, Texarkana, TX – Holiday Inn Convention Center
- June 18-19, Shreveport, LA – State Fair of Louisiana in the Ag building
- June 25-26, Benton, AR – Benton Convention Center
- August 6-7, West Monroe, LA – West Monroe Convention Center