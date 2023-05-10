GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s the day most students look forward to and when tears of joy are shed. While many worldwide are preparing for their graduation day, Zyra Washington, a graduating senior at Grambling State University, will walk across the stage debt free.

Washington is showing others that it does not hurt to apply for as many scholarships as possible to help with college. Now she is enjoying the fruits of her labor without worrying about paying any student loans back.

It wasn’t an easy journey let me tell you that umm it started honestly my senior year of high school I was in the pageant of Miss. Jabberwock 2019 with the sorority of Delta Sigma Theta, and I won. So half the proceeds that we raised went for a scholarship for the college that we were going to. I raised my whole freshman year so that’s what really just pump started everything; we made it a goal that I’m going to graduate debt free because there are so many scholarships out there. Zyra Washington, graduating senior.

Washington will receive her degree in cybersecurity, and she says she is grateful for everyone who has helped her along the way. She also shared what her plans are after graduation.

You can make plans for your life and God is sitting back laughing at you like girl you don’t even know, that’s not even the route that I want you to take. So, I feel like you just have to be right there connected to God for you to know what your purpose is. What I want to do is security operations center analyst and I just want to go further in that and of course I’m always eager to learn. Zyra Washington, graduating senior

Washington encourages everyone expecting to attend college to apply for as many scholarships as possible.