Group of organizers protest outside Ouachita Parish School Board to whether kids should wear a masks or not

West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A group of local organizers gathered outside the Ouachita Parish School Board, once again, to protest over mask mandate.

This opposition comes after the Ouachita Parish School Board voted to follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new mask mandate.

Organizers say their main goal is to support parents’ choice to decide whether or not their children should wear masks. They say they are expecting about sixty to one hundred people out here throughout the evening.

They also say they have created a Facebook group just last week that now has more than fourteen hundred members and is growing.

Organizers say their biggest concern is if the school board can mandate masks now, what else will they enforce in the future?

West Monroe patrol units were on the site to make sure everything stays peaceful.