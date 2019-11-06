Ground breaks for new Breard Street Fire Station

MONROE, LA (11/5/19) The corner of Breard Street and Betin Avenue currently houses an old fire station that’s about to get new life from the ground up, literally. The now Breard Street Fire station will be the hottest fire station on the block come 2020.

Built in 1959, Fire Station No. 5 will be completely demolished, with additional neighboring property purchased to account for the new station’s 8,000 square feet.

Some of the bells and whistles include 3 truck bays and private sleeping quarters. Even though the station will be new, the legacy of serving the community remains the same.

“By being able to keep it in the same area we’re able to serve the same community. As we know, Monroe is growing further north and we looked at if moving the station north would be a good idea. But after looking at all of the data and analysis of it , for residential homes, it’s best to keep the station as centralized location” says Shabrodrick Jones, Station No. 5 Project Manager & Monroe Fire Investigator.

The demolition will start within the 15-30 days, with construction lasting for about 300 days after that.



