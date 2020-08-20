‘Grey death’ heroin seized in south Louisiana

News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(NIPD)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A traffic stop in New Iberia led to the seizure of a lethal form of heroin dubbed “grey death.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, narcotics agents with the New Iberia Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

During their investigation, agents found substances that included methamphetamine, and 17.6 grams of the suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture, NPID spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes.

(NIPD)
Kenwin Lewis (NIPD)

Kenwin Lewis was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • Failure to signal 100 ft. prior
  • Possession of schedule I
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule II
  • Parole violation warrant and a child support warrant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories