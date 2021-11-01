Grant Parish woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 165 where the crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Teresa Ann Morgan of Trout. According to the investigation, 38-year-old Miranda Sue Derrick was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on US Highway 165 when she failed to slow down when approaching a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Derrick’s vehicle rear-ended the pickup truck and caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and the Chevrolet to overturn. Although Derrick was restrained and did not suffer any injuries, Morgan and the driver of the pickup truck were unrestrained. According to troopers, the driver was transported to a local hospital and Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the accident was investigated by troopers, Derrick was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injury, and DWI. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.