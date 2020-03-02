Grandmother and 3 girls die in central Louisiana house fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A central Louisiana house fire has claimed four lives. Alexandria firefighters responded to a blaze at a house late Saturday.

After the fire was out, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal says a 48-year-old woman and three girls were found inside. The girls were 7 years old, 4 years old and 4 months old, respectively.

The victims haven’t been identified, but Alexandria city spokesman Jim Smilie says the woman was the grandmother of the three children.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting local fire, police and prosecutors with the investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.