Grambling’s Cybersecurity Program preparing graduates to be on the frontline of cyberattacks

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A recent cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline disrupted the fuel supply chain of the southeastern U.S.

According to a release issued by Grambling State University, it’s attacks like these that students at GSU are training to prevent in their cybersecurity program.

“To meet the current cybersecurity demand in the state and country, Grambling State University started a new degree program in cybersecurity,” said Dr. Yenumula Reddy, GSU professor and program coordinator for the Department of Computer Science and Digital Technologies. “The students who graduate from this program will be on the frontline of national security to prevent the cyberattacks and make a difference.”

Graduates of the program have the opportunity to pursue careers in cybersecurity, information security analyst, cybersecurity consultant, cyber security administrator, network engineer – just to name a few, Reddy said.

According to Reddy, the university plans to apply for accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology for 2023 and he hopes it will become the first cybersecurity-accredited program in Louisiana.

The first graduate of the program is Alexis White of Arcadia, Louisiana, and is beginning an apprenticeship as a cyber analyst at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. They provide audit and assurance services, as well as risk and financial advisory services, and more.

