Grambling students react to the deadly shooting of Oct. 17

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Both alumni and students say they were scared for their life.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots from several locations in this mass shooting and people who were actually here last night are only saying one thing.

“I’m in fear for my life because I had to keep looking over my shoulder.” Says freshman student, Danyail Pradia.

“I said I just have to run gotta get somewhere dark, I literally run over there hiding behind a bush.” Says another freshman student, Dailin Williams.

“I was so scared I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t have anybody with me. I was so scared. I left a whole group of people I was with. Ijust took off running.” Says Williams.

Another freshman student, Zekelia Lambert, says she was in shock, but she thought about her safety first.

“What went through my mind was first, I was worried about my safety and others as well. The first instinct for me is just to get away, and run all that.” She says.

Other witnesses tell me members of the omega also helped carry 2 victims with gunshot wounds to their legs and back.

“I don’t feel safe. And I’m just gonna put it out there, Grambling police need to do better. You’re not supposed to be running with us” Says Lambert.

“I think I’m just gonna stay in my house until I feel like it. I’m just gonna party in my room because I can’t do that.” Says Pradia.

For now, many students say they’re still upset and scared because of what happened last night.

They say they hope the school can reinforce more security going forward.