WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jamaica national championship meet took place Saturday afternoon. Grambling state’s track and field athlete Alexavier Monfries who’s competing in his home country of Jamaica

Monfries competing in the junior and senior meet ran in the 200 meters, from the block Monfries running in lane 4 coming off a great turn with a slight lead. Monfries gets second and advances to the 200m semifinals running a 20.94 at the Jamaican nationals.