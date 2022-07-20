WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the 19th round of the 2022 major league baseball draft with the 583rd pick the Houston Astros selects Grambling State University Baseball player John Garcia.

Garcia is Grambling state first baseball player selected in the Major League Baseball draft since the

Arizona diamondbacks chose Marshawn Taylor in 2018.

The Bronx, New York native, who started 53 of 55 games he played and was a member of the

southwestern athletic conference first team honoree, batted .409 on the year.

As the starting catcher, Garcia also threw out 18 runners on stolen base attempts,

which also ranks second in the SWAC.

He also participated in the minority baseball prospects HBCU all-star game on June 3, 2022.