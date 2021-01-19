Grambling State University’s Tiger Marching Band set to debut in “We Are One” ceremony

GRAMBLING, LA (KTVE/KARD) Excitement is building here at Grambling State University, as their World Famed Tiger Marching Band is once again about to play for one of the biggest events in the United States, the presidential inauguration.

“We’re always making sure that each performance is the best that we can present to the world, and when we get that call, were always excited, we’re always honored and it’s always a privilege.”Dr. Nikole Roebuck, the Chair of the Music department and Director of Bands at Grambling State University said.

It’s call that’s been answered in the past, as this will be their 4th inauguration they’ve performed at.

While not too many details about the performance are known at this time…

“Well, I can tell you this much, we were asked to submit a three minute video. and we were told from the beginning that each video would be edited three times for their production team. So, I’m not quite sure of the finished product but I’ll watch it tonight with everybody else” Dr. Roebuck said.

Which will be part of the 90 minute “We Are One” special. While their performance will look a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to make history.

“For the students, it’s such a historical moment for them to be chosen to perform for the inauguration, as well as for the staff. We’re excited just as much as the students are” Dr. Roebuck said.

They’ll be featured tonight from 8 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. Eastern time, which means we’ll see them from 7 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. You can find them here:

The We Are One event will stream live from 8:00-9:30 PM Eastern at bideninaugural.org/watch and on Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV, The Source, The Shade Room, BET, The Grio TV, Daily Kos, Watch The Yard, Blavity, and on NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice, which is Peacock’s free, exclusive news channel, and this will be promoted through PIC’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.