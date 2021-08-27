Grambling State University mourns the loss of former Tigers football legend, Melvin Lee

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University is currently mourning the loss of former Tigers football legend, Melvin Lee, who passed away on Thursday. 

Grambling State President Rick Gallot issued the following statement:

“Coach Melvin Lee was a true Grambling legend,” Grambling State President Rick Gallot said. “His impact on Grambling State University football was immense and will continue to live on. Christy and I will keep his wife Pauline in our prayers.” 

According to Grambling State University, Lee was a 2010 Grambling Legends Hall of Famer and a tri-captain of the 1955 undefeated National Championship team.

The New Orleans native earned a pair of Mid-Western Conference honors as he played for the Black and Gold from 1952-1955. In addition, the Bayou Classic XXIII Honoree was an offensive coordinator under head coach Eddie Robinson from 1960-1997. 

Grambling State University says, prior to playing football at Grambling State, Lee attended Clark High School in New Orleans where he earned a spot on the All-City district team and had planned to play collegiate football at Dillard. However, a friend convinced him to enroll at Grambling State. 

According to Grambling State University, Lee tried out for the GSU football team in 1952 and as a undersized player, he saw action as a center and linebacker, helping the Tigers to the program’s first Black College Football National Championship. 

