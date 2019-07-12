Grambling State University hosts first human trafficking summit

GRAMBLING, La (7/12/19) – Human Trafficking also referred to as modern-day slavery, is the fastest-growing and second-largest criminal industry in the world.

It’s a crisis GSU wanted to highlight ahead of its power of one weekend.

School officials along with specialists talked about knowing what to do if you or someone you know is ever targeted or becomes a victim of human trafficking.

Award-winning actress Vivica A. Fox was also at today’s summit to unveil trailers from two soon-to-be-released films on the topic.

Grambling’s Mayor Edwards Jones was also in attendance. Mayor Jones says it’s critical that we protect our children.

“We have brought all in what we call our specialists in to talk about human trafficking and how it affects mainly the children. said Edward Jones, Mayor of Grambling. It is of the utmost importance because children are the most important commodity that we have,” said Edward Jones, Mayor of Grambling.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of human trafficking you can call the national hotline at (888)-373-7888.