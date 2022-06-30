GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University hosted their first ever called me a mister conference the university’s black male teacher initiative of partner with Clemson university’s program where was first created to help develop and recruit more African American males answer the teaching profession.

The program strives to increase the pool of available male teachers from a more diverse background into the education field.

Founder of the program Roy Jones who serves as Director of Call Me Mister at Clemson University says “Attracting black educators that will be effective in any classroom in any place in the state.”

According to the state department of education 27 percent of Louisiana teachers are people of color black men make five percent of the Louisiana education workforce.

Mark Joseph who serves as the program coordinator at Clemson University College of Education says “We’re design to produce educators educators that’s willing to use that gives in their talents to uncover the jewels the gems the greatness that we all have an especially our young people and especially those hidden gems and jewels within our community that’s what call me mister is all about,” says Joseph.

A representative from Grambling State’s Call Me Mister program also added 5th Congressional District U.S. House of Representative Congresswoman Julia Letlow is in Washington D.C. looking to get more education funds to support more initiatives’ to develop and recruit more black male teachers for Louisiana schools.