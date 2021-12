GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Grambling State University held a commencement ceremony earlier today.

The fall 2021 graduating class ceremony started on Wednesday, December 15th and ended today.

That ceremony today included graduate degrees from the College of Business, and the College of Arts and Sciences.

In a statement, the Grambling State University president said:

“We’re looking forward to the celebration of the completion of a goal set by the members to experience this milestone.”