Grambling State University celebrates homecoming parade with special guest Governor John Bel Edwards

GRAMBLING, LA (11/02/19)—Grambling State University filled the streets with thousands of people, candy, and floats for their 2019 homecoming parade.



The 76 year old school showcased their university band and organizations across Louisiana. Governor John Bel Edwards made an appearance as he led the parade on a float. In addition, Governor Edwards meet with supporters and voters before the event started. Those who attended said this parade offered more than just a fun time.

“I think it’s like a beautiful thing to come together as a family and be reunited with people you lost contact with, it’s very beautiful,” said Nia young.