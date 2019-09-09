Grambling State University Breaks Ground on a new Digital Library

GRAMBLING, LA (09/07/19)– Grambling State University is breaking ground on it’s new library and should be completed by Winter 2021. The Digital Library and Learning Commons won’t be like any other library in the state.

It will have more than 500 student computers, more than 17,00 square feet of study space and room for more than 200 thousand physical resources. Students say this library is a blessing and will be good for incoming Tigers.

“It’s actually a blessing fro God, we are the first HBCU University that has a digital library, that’s nothing but greatness. With a lot of Freshman coming in they have a lot of work, papers, essays, and I feel like this digital library will be so great for them,” said Jamirakle Caleb, Sophomore at Grambling State.

Governor John Bel Edwards says poverty comes from the lack of education and wants everyone to have a chance to succeed in a career.