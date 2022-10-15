GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a home opener match up for Grambling States welcoming the Florida A&M Rattlers and fans to Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

Julian Calvez completed 14 of his 36 pass attempts for 149 yards and a touchdown and gained 113 yards on 16 carries to lead Grambling (1-6, 0-4).

Jeremy Moussa rushed for one third-quarter touchdown, along with Jose Romo-Martinez 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Florida A&M rallied from a 10-3 second-half deficit for a 20-16 win over Grambling Saturday.