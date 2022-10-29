GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State with a turnaround performance Saturday afternoon. The Tigers dominated the first half with a 28-point performance after GSU recovers a fumble in the opening drive at kick-off.

Maurice Washington was the first Tiger to enter the endzone for an early 7-0 lead.

Head Coach Hue Jackson was proud of the defense’s performance in taking control early in the game to set up the offense to score off the turnovers.

“I think our players deserve it and we’ve been so close the last couple of weeks. We were looking for the breakthrough and we knew it was coming and we just didn’t know when. The coaches did well to prepare our guys and we were able to come through with the victory,” says Jackson.

The defense had four sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and two interceptions.

Late in the third quarter, Alcorn State completed a 12-play, 96-yard drive to avoid the shutout.

The Braves scored a touchdown but would miss the extra point.

Grambling State win’s its second game on the season and snapped its five-game losing streak. Saturday’s win at home is Hue Jackson’s first while taking over the Tiger’s football program for the 2022-23 football season.

Grambling State’s Julian Calvez made his third start as Quarterback for the Tigers.

Julian Calvez went 7 of 14 passing for 58 yards; Also he rushed for 10 yards.



Grambling State’s Maurice Washington leads the tigers on the ground with 26 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns on the season

Grambling State concludes its three-game homestead next Saturday, celebrating Senior Day and Homecoming against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Kickoff against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is set for 2 p.m. from Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.